Traditional Christmas events in Malaga that have survived the test of time

For all the important festive dates, from Christmas Eve to Three Kings' Day, including the 25th December itself, Malaga province's calendar has many traditional events that have been ingrained for decades and, in some cases, are even hundreds of years old. An auction of the most peculiar objects on Christmas Day or two 'verdiales' events on set days around Christmas are some of these folkloric or religious customs that endure despite the passage of time and the Anglo-Saxon influence of Santa Claus. Here is just a small selection.

1 25 December Canillas de Albaida auction

When Christmas Day is only a few hours away, the residents of Canillas de Albaida have the custom of gathering in the main square of the village to participate in a curious auction. They themselves have previously donated objects or foodstuffs of all kinds. From a ham to a bottle of champagne or even a live kid goat. The proceeds will be used to raise money to pay for the patron saint's fiestas. But this curious custom has its origins going back 140 years. It is related to the auction that was held to raise funds for all those who lost their homes after the devastating earthquake of 1884, which had its epicentre in the neighbouring municipality of Arenas del Rey in the province of Granada, but its impact also reached the foothills of the Tejeda and Almijara mountain ranges.

2 25 December Jeva day

Christmas Day is also experienced in a special way at the foot of El Torcal near Antequera. Like every 25th December since 1987, the village of La Higuera celebrates the so-called Día de Jeva (Jeva day). It is a Festival of National Tourist Interest that pays religious homage to the Virgen de la Purificación. In fact, the image, represented on a canvas, has already been carried from its shrine (the Jeva hermitage) in procession to a threshing floor, where a mass was held on the Sunday before Christmas. On the 25th itself there will be a good party atmosphere, performances by the 'pandas de verdiales' (traditional music groups) and the tasting of homemade 'mantecados' biscuits and shots of sweet anis. All of this in a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere in keeping with the Christmas festivities.

3 28 December Verdiales festival in Malaga

The city of Malaga also has a very special event, eminently folkloric, but also with a Christmas flavour because it is held between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. It has run somewhere in the city for over six decades. After trying out several locations, the latest and now very well established one is the Andrés Jiménez Díaz park in the district of Puerto de la Torre. This is the Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales, which every 28 December is the biggest folklore event in the province. Almost 30 'pandas' (traditional music groups) that follow three well-known styles of music (originating from Almogía, Montes and Comares) will gather in this location to participate in a contest where it is as important to win as it is to create a good party atmosphere. Every year there are more and more fans of this music that uses guitar, lute, violin and tambourine. Neither will traditional cuisine be missing from this festival, washed down with what else but the moscatel wine of Los Montes and the Axarquía.

4 5 January The dragging of empty tin cans in Archidona

It is most certainly the noisiest of the festivities linked to Christmas in Malaga. While this activity can also be seen in other Andalusian municipalities, Algeciras for example, the dragging of empty tin cans in Archidona stands out as one of the most peculiar customs. It is held just hours before the Three Kings' parade. Children with their parents are in charge of dragging over 7,000 cans noisily from the Paseo de la Victoria to the iconic Plaza Ochavada. It is their way of trying to attract the attention of Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar. This tradition goes back a long way. According to Archidona's local history records, it was started during the post-war years when both toys and food were scarce. For years this custom was lost until it began to be revived in 2004. Thus, for more than 20 years now, with the exception of the occasional stoppage due to the pandemic, the younger generations of Archidona's residents have been perpetuating this noisy dragging of tin cans.

5 5 January Sacramental play of the Three Kings in Benarrabá

On the eve of Epiphany, many towns and villages in Malaga province will hold a Three Kings' parade. However, this is not the case with the picturesque white village of Benarrabá, located in the Genal valley in the Serranía de Ronda. The custom there is to present a play or re-enactment known as an 'auto sacramental' (a didactic play on biblical or historical subjects). In the case of Benarrabá the tradition revolves around the Three Kings and the children and young people of the village dress up as pages, kings, shepherds, dignitaries and little angels, forming a procession guided by a star (carried by the best donkey in the village). The Three Kings ride on the backs of mules, which are also dressed up for the occasion with colourful braids, instead of the expected camels.

Other unique celebrations

* During these festive days there are also other unique celebrations and festivals in the province, such as the big New Year's Eve fancy dress party in Coín, the Fiesta de las Migas in Torrox ), the 'Mañanitas' in Algatocin and La Cañada del Real Tesoro (the Monday before Christmas Eve when villagers get up for a special mass at 6am and then go carolling to wake up everyone else, ending up in a local bar for a hot drink and breakfast), Aguardiente de Jubrique competition (28 December) and various live nativity scenes. Many of them have already been held in towns and villages such as Benaoján, La Cañada del Real Tesoro, Ojén or Alhaurín El Grande, but there are others in the coming days. Of course, this year the most famous and biggest for participants, the one in Almayate, which has been suspended for technical reasons, will be missed.