New yellow warning issued for high temperatures in Malaga and on Costa del Sol State weather agency Aemet has warned that the sweltering heat is likely to remain through the week and may even increase at the weekend

Enrique Miranda / Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

In parts of the Spanish mainland storms and rain have marked the beginning of the month of July. But in the southern half of the country the heat is still on and high temperatures will continue to be experienced in the coming days.

At the start of the week the high temperatures saw weather warnings activated in the Andalusian provinces such as Cordoba, Jaén and Seville, and today they will also cover Malaga.

Until now, the province has mainly escaped these high temperatures, compared to other provinces in Andalucía, but a yellow warning will be activated by Aemet, Spain’s state weather agency, this Tuesday (4 July) from 1pm. It will especially affect the Guadalhorce Valley, but also Malaga city and some points along the Costa del Sol. Temperatures are expected to exceed 36C and the alert will be active until 9pm. The bad news is that the high temperatures are likely to stay through the week and may even increase.

This was indicated to Europa Press by the Aemet spokesperson in Andalucía, Juan de Dios del Pino, who explained that a week is expected with an anticyclonic situation and clear skies. In addition, the wind will be light but from the west in the western areas, and in the afternoon southwest of "moderate intensity" in the Guadalquivir valley.

Weekend forecast

Juan de Dios del Pino explained that this wind from the west "will cause temperatures to rise, with maximums between 38 and 39C" in the Guadalquivir valley, but the nights "will be hot staying above 20 degrees. At the weekend and on Monday the thermometers could hit 40 degrees.

It will be from Friday when the arrival of southerly winds is expected, which will carry a mass of warm air that will cause temperatures to rise. The nights could also be very warm and temperatures may not drop below 20C in most of the country, so there will be talk of tropical nights again in large areas of the centre and south of the mainland

However, the spokesperson admitted that there is uncertainty about the temperatures that could be reached in this latest heat episode, as well as the affected areas and the duration, depending on whether Spain is fully affected by this mass of very warm air or if it finally moves further east and in its place cool air from the Atlantic blows in.