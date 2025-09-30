El Melillero goes on rampage in Malaga prison before his transfer to another jail

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 15:41 Share

Inmate José Arcadio D., known by the nickname of 'El Melillero' from Melilla), allegedly triggered a violent incident in Archidona prison in the north of Malaga province last week, reportedly when he was told that he would be taken back to his destination prison the following day. The man, sentenced to 41-years in prison for pouring acid on his ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers in January 2021, smashed several tables and chairs in the module 3 dayroom. He also allegedly threatened several members of staff.

According to sources, 'El Melillero' had been transferred to the Malaga prison for a few days, reportedly because he had to appear before the court. On Tuesday morning, he was informed that he would return to his destination facility the next day. Minutes later, he reportedly began "smashing" the furniture.

"He smashed six or seven tables, ripping off their steel legs, and several chairs," said president of the Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar (TAMPM) trade union Manuel Galisteo. According to Galisteo, José Arcadio D. acted alongside at least seven other prisoners, who were accused of causing damage to windows and the TV set in the room.

Galisteo explained that the inmates subsequently moved the destroyed items to the middle of the room so that they could serve "as a barricade". The TAMPM president described the event, which mobilised more than ten officers, as unprecedented.

According to TAMPM, most of the inmates obeyed instructions and went to their cells after hearing the order through the loudspeaker, leaving only 'El Melillero' and another prisoner in the room. The wardens tried to appease the assailants, despite receiving death threats from the two men, who were brandishing the table legs in their hands.

Once José Arcadio D. was cornered, he reportedly slashed himself on various parts of his body with a blade he was carrying. The wardens rushed to subdue him and prevent him from causing serious injuries.

"It was a nightmare," said Galisteo, while praising the prison staff for their professionalism. The TAMPM's main purpose is to advance the demands of prison workers, who ask to be recognised as authority officials and professionals at risk.