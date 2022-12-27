Lidl set to start work on new store in Malaga province The German supermarket chain currently has 30 stores and employs around 900 people in the province

Image of one of the most recent Lidl supermarkets to open in the province. / SUR

The Lidl supermarket chain is set to open a new store in Churriana, on the outskirts of Malaga city. The German company is going to set up shop in the Finca Monsálvez area. Specifically, it will occupy a site on the Carretera de Coín, 47, at the junction with Calle Madre Asunción Soler.

The new store will have an area of ​​2,286 square metres and it is expected that the adaptation of an existing warehouse to supermarket will begin shortly, since the building is already up.

A week ago, the town council granted a permit for the works. Now the licence has been granted, the developer must begin the works within a maximum period of six months and will have another six to complete them, although it is expected to be completed in just four. The budget for the project is 1,126,388.21 euros.

Lidl currently has 30 stores in the province, with six of them opening in the last five years. Around 900 people are employed across the supermarkets.