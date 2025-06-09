New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol’s cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination

SUR Malaga Monday, 9 June 2025, 09:32 Compartir

Malaga and the Costa del Sol have successfully moved beyond their traditional image as a sun-and-beach destination to offer a diverse, distinctive and innovative range of leisure options, positioning the province as a leading cultural reference point.

As part of this evolution, a broad and varied business ecosystem linked to culture and leisure has flourished.

This focus on culture has brought significant rewards to the city of Malaga, helping it to overcome the challenge of seasonal tourism. The city now enjoys a steady flow of visitors throughout the year, drawn by attractions such as its status as the City of Museums, thanks to the concentration of renowned cultural venues like the Picasso Museum, Centre Pompidou Malaga, Thyssen Museum and the Russian Museum.

A hub for leisure activities

Along the Costa del Sol, a number of major leisure groups operate, including Selwo, which has a dolphinarium in Benalmádena and a wildlife park in Estepona. Other attractions include the Sea Life aquarium (also in Benalmádena), Bioparc Fuengirola zoo and the Crocodile Park in Torremolinos, a town that also boasts a large water park (Aquapark), as do Mijas (Aquamijas) and Torre del Mar (Aquavelis).

These leisure facilities will soon be joined by Sould Park, a new development already under construction near the Plaza Mayor shopping centre in Malaga city. With an investment of 15 million euros, the project aims to become the largest leisure complex in the province. It will feature a large amusement ride area, a 24-lane bowling alley, a sports bar and a 2,500-square-metre mini golf course. The park is expected to attract up to three million visitors annually.

San Diego Comic-Con comes to Malaga

The music festival scene has also found strong footing along the Costa del Sol. Longstanding events such as Marbella’s Starlite, Mare-Nostrum in Fuengirola and Torre del Mar’s Weekend Beach have been joined in recent years by new additions. These include Oh See!, an indie festival in Malaga city; Bella Festival, another indie music event in Marbella; Puro Latino, bringing Latin and urban beats to Torremolinos; and Canela Party, also in Torremolinos, which stands out for its tradition of attendees dressing in costume.

The province’s exceptional climate and variety of landscapes have supported the growth of a thriving active leisure industry. Businesses now offer hiking tours and outdoor sports such as surfing, kayaking and jet skiing, catering to locals and tourists alike.

Without a doubt, Malaga’s vast and varied leisure offer is a powerful driver of entrepreneurship and has helped build a rich and diverse business ecosystem.