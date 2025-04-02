Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dates announced for Spain's Fiesta del Cine 2025 and this is when cinema tickets for just 3.50 will go on sale

Participating film theatres nationwide will offer the bargain-priced admission to their screenings over a four-day period

Enrique Miranda

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 21:57

Spain's annual Fiesta del Cine event has announced its 2025 dates: from Monday 2 June to Thursday 5 June. Thanks to this initiative, tickets for screenings at the participating cinemas will be 3.50 euros per person for all films during the period, with the exception of some special cases, like 3D films, VIP theatres or other exclusive events. Tickets will go on sale in May on each participating cinema's website and at the box offices.

The Fiesta del Cine has already attracted audiences of more than 30 million across all the years when the event has been held since 2009. More than 300 cinemas have previously joined the initiative nationwide. In Malaga, all major chains have taken part.

The project is supported by the Federación de Distribuidoras Cinematográficas, the Federación de Cines de España, the Academia de Cine and the Ministry of Culture.

