Gang that transported drugs from Malaga province to Europe using 'go fast' method is busted

Spain's Guardia Civil and National Police forces, in a joint initiative carried out as part of operations Klos and Zone, have dismantled a criminal organisation dedicated to transporting large quantities of drugs from the province of Malaga to different European countries. The drugs were concealed in hidden compartments within lorries and trailers, as well as in high-powered vehicles with false number plates, using the 'go fast' method.

Those detained, of various nationalities (French, Moroccan, Croatian and Serbian), are charged with drug trafficking, membership of a criminal organisation, electricity fraud, illegal possession of weapons and falsification of public documents.

The investigation was carried out in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Seville and Girona, during which a total of 3,565 kg of hashish and 54 kg of marijuana were seized, as well as three weapons and 12,510 euros in cash, among other things.

Start of the operation

The operation was triggered at the beginning of the summer of 2024 when a criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking was detected in Malaga. This group was mostly made up of French, Serbian and Moroccan nationals and they were using isolated houses in the province from where they managed and planned the transporation before moving the drugs to the south of France.

In July, the officers became aware that drugs were being transported from Malaga to Poland, so they proceeded to intercept it. During the search of the lorry a hidden compartment was found in the fuel tank, leading to the seizure 270 kg of hashish and the arrest of the occupants.

Following this intervention, the house used by the organisation was searched and 102 kg of hashish, 35 kg of marijuana buds and an indoor marijuana plantation with 774 plants were seized.

Proceedings carried out

After this operation, and with the collaboration of the French police authorities, most of the members of the criminal organisation were successfully identified.

Throughout 2024, further raids were carried out in Ronda and Mijas (Malaga), Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Arcos de la Frontera (Cadiz) and Montequinto, Los Palacios and Villafranca (Seville), in which 1,900 kg of hashish, 54 kg of marijuana, two trucks, seven large vehicles and 3,000 euros in cash were seized, and ten people were arrested.

In a separate operation carried out in France, another delivery was intercepted. Policed seized 560 kg of hashish and arrested the driver of the vehicle.

All these police actions forced the criminal group to move its operations to the province of Girona, where, in January, a vehicle was intercepted when, loaded with several bales of hashish, it attempted to enter a rural property located in the municipality of Maçanet de la Selva. During the search of the farm, 649 kg of hashish, three firearms (a pistol, a submachine gun and a rifle), a machine for falsifying vehicle number plates, radio frequency inhibitors and four high-cylinder capacity vehicles were seized, and three other people were arrested.