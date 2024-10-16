Police smash gang on the Costa del Sol that swindled victims out of 1.2 million euros by posing as bank staff

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 17:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spanish police, working with international authorites, have smashed a gang that pretended to represent banks and swindled victims of 1.2 million euros in Malaga province. National Police worked with authorities in Finland and Sweden to take down the criminal network which operated on the Costa del Sol in Mijas, Fuengirola, Marbella and Estepona.

The fraudsters swindled 1.2 million euros from Nordic residents, mainly elderly, by phoning them and pretending to be bank staff. They would convince the residents to transfer their money to "secure accounts" - managed by the gang - in the event of a supposed computer security breach.

Police arrested 13 people - two of them in Sweden and Finland - and confirmed more than 70 complaints of fraud. Those investigated were handed over to Spain's national court and extradited to the Nordic countries.

The scam involved manipulating the incoming caller ID, so victims would see the legitimate number of their bank. The scheme tricked victims into believing their savings were at risk due to a computer security breach, urging them to transfer their funds to a "secure account", which was managed by the gang, police investigators said.

European investigation orders

Finnish and Swedish police issued European investigation orders which led to the identification of 11 of the suspects and their location at addresses in Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella and Estepona, where they operated. Two other suspects were arrested in Finland and Sweden.

National Police carried out searches at the homes of the detainees, finding evidence of the crimes, mainly files of interest to the investigation. Officers seized 20 telephones, ten computers, a simulated pistol, more than a hundred prepaid SIM cards and 20,000 euros in cash.