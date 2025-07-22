Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Between 5,000 and 6,000 new recruits are needed for peak tourist season in Malaga province. Marilú Báez
Employment

Nearly 20,000 people are seeking waiting staff jobs, but bars on the Costa still can't fill vacancies

Malaga province's hospitality trade association states that this is due to "the lack of qualified personnel and the lack of interest" of the applicants to commit to the profession

Cristina Pinto

Cristina Pinto

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 11:40

Following the meeting held on Monday between the Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry for employment and Mahos (the hospitality trade association of Malaga province), ... the latest data on jobs in the sector came to light: in the area - which includes the Costa del Sol - there are about 20,000 people seeking jobs to wait on tables. Such a hefty number clashes head-on with the "problematic deficit" in qualified staff that the president of Mahos, Javier Frutos, mentioned to SUR at the start of this week. Between 5,000 and 6,000 people are needed for the high season and yet bars and restaurants are unable to find suitably qualified staff.

