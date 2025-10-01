Malaga's Civil Protection service mourns death of 40-year-old volunteer

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 11:25 Share

Malaga Civil Protection service is mourning the loss of 40-year-old Juan Antonio Canis, who had been actively volunteering for the organisation for five years. Although he was a bus driver by profession, he served as an "exemplary volunteer", according to his colleagues.

The first time Canis wore the orange uniform was during the Covid-19 crisis and, since then, he had actively collaborated in numerous preventive operations deployed during large events, such as sports matches, local festivities or the fair. "His last duty was the Romería de la Victoria," the Civil Protection service said.

Civil Protection was informed of Juan Antonio Canis' death on Tuesday, 30 September. The cause has not been revealed. "We are very sad because he was a volunteer and an exemplary person, he was always available to help," said head of Malaga Civil Protection Victor Espinosa.

The team expressed their condolences through social media. The post says that Juan Antonio, whose number was V-1896, leaves "an indelible mark" on the team and that "his absence will be deeply felt, but so will his spirit and dedication".

This is not the only loss that has struck Civil Protection in recent years. In 2022, the organisation lost 65-year-old volunteer Antonio Moreno. Having volunteered for more than four decades, he was considered an institution within Civil Protection. "On this sad day, we remember that another orange angel will be on guard in heaven, next to our dear colleague V-1060," Civil Protection wrote.