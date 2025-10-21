More than 500 young athletes with cognitive disabilities to take part in Experiencia Superbasketlover

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 16:18 Share

More than 500 young athletes with cognitive disabilities will participate in the IV Experiencia Superbasketlover organised by Malaga's provincial authority. The event is going to take place in Benalmádena and Fuengirola on 22 and 23 November.

At the presentation of the event, deputy for sports Juan Rosas said that the 'Superbasket' method is an educational model that uses basketball as a means for children with cognitive disabilities to receive a comprehensive sports education that complements their growth and development, with the necessary adaptations depending on the special characteristics of each person.

"The aim is to promote integration through the teaching and practice of basketball," Rosas said, highlighting the importance of sports in the physical, technical, cognitive, socio-affective and psychological development of young athletes.

Fuengirola's councillor for sports, Berni Rodríguez, stated that "many associations and entities, as well as the families of boys and girls with cognitive disabilities" have expressed "their interest in participating" in the event, especially after witnessing its success in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Proyecto 675 and the provincial authority have responded to their appeal by organising the fourth event, which starts at Hotel Polynesia Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena on 22 November. There will be workshops aimed at families, supervisors and teachers that will address topics such as adolescence, coming of age and work life with cognitive disabilities.

In addition, there will be eight spaces dedicated to social skills workshops, with activities related to sports, cooking, painting and dancing. The day will end with a shared meal.

The event will move to the Higuerón training centre in Fuengirola on Sunday. That is where the III Copa de Superbasket match will take place.

Experiencia Superbasketlover will culminate with an Endesa league match at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, where spectators will witness the game between Unicaja Baloncesto and Bàsquet Manresa and get the chance to go to the court and greet the players during half-time.