More Sunday openings for shops in Malaga and the major tourist towns of the Costa del Sol Large stores will be able to open on 26 Sundays out of 52 in 2022

The Junta de Andalucia has designated Malaga an ‘Area of Large Tourist Influence’ meaning large stores will be able to open more often on Sundays this year.

According to the new designation approved by the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities, commercial establishments in the province may open their doors on two holidays in January (yesterday, the 2nd, and next Sunday the 9th), once in February (the 27th), four times in April (the 10th, which is Palm Sunday; the 14th, which is Holy Thursday; the 15th, Good Friday and the 17th, Easter Sunday), once in May (Monday the 2nd), every Sunday in June, July, August and September (plus Monday the 15th and Saturday the 19th August, which are public holidays), twice in November (the 1st and 27th) and on the five Sundays in December (4th, 8th, 11th, 18th and 26th).

The declaration applies to shops in Malaga, Marbella, Fuengirola, Estepona, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Mijas and Manilva. Only Rincón de la Victoria will have two holidays on different dates: September 18th, instead of July 31st, and June 26th, instead of August 28th.

In Malaga this means that shops such as Plaza Mayor, Ikea, Leroy Merlin and El Corte Inglés, and stores that have 300 square metres of surface, such as Zara, Cortefiel and some Asian bazaars, will be able to enjoy more trading days.