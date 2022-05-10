Met Office warns another calima is due to hit the south of Spain later this week The dust from the Saharan desert is expected to arrive in Andalucía on Thursday and continue throughout Friday

Aemet, the Spanish Meteorological Office, is warning that the dreaded calima could affect Andalucía again his week. It is predicting that the Saharan dust will arrive in the south of Spain on Thursday and continue throughout Friday.

For Thursday, the region can expect some cloudy intervals but little change to the temperatures, and on Friday the situation is expected to be similar although the maximum temperature may be a little lower. Friday will also be more windy, with strong force 7 winds in the Strait of Gibraltar, where a yellow warning will be in force from 10am.

Elsewhere in the country, many areas can expect dense cloud and rain towards the end of the week, which may be heavy at times, and with occasional storms.