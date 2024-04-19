Young man dies after fourth-floor window fall after forgetting his keys on the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 19 April 2024, 16:25 | Updated 16:40h. Compartir Copiar enlace

A 27-year-old man has died in Malaga's Regional Hospital of Malaga after attempting to jump from one window to another in the property where he lived because he had forgotten his keys that he had left inside his room. The victim fell from a fourth floor of the building in Fuengirola and, although he was transferred to hospital alive, he later died in the intensive care unit.

The emergency services received the first call alerting them to the incident at 9.45am on Wednesday 17 April. The young man had apparently fallen down an internal shaft of the building located in Calle Francisco Merino, in the Costa del Sol town.

The victim's close friends said that the young man had left his keys inside his room and attempted to jump from the kitchen window of the property to try to access the room. However, he was unsuccessful and fell from the fourth floor. The National Police have also confirmed this version of the accident.

The victim fell down the internal shaft of the building and suffered multiple fractures. He was transferred in a very serious condition to the Regional Hospital in Malaga city, where he was admitted straight to the intensive care unit. A friend of the young man told SUR that the victim died on Thursday and that he was an organ donor.

His friends are organising a collection through social media channels to at least repatriate his ashes, as the young man, who was originally from Colombia, had no family in Spain. He had apparently arrived in the country about a year and a half ago to look for work.