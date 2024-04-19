Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Young man dies after fourth-floor window fall after forgetting his keys on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Young man dies after fourth-floor window fall after forgetting his keys on the Costa del Sol

The 27-year-old foreign victim fell while trying to get back into his accommodation in Fuengirola and now his close friends are trying to organise a collection to repatriate at least his ashes back home

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 19 April 2024, 16:25

Compartir

A 27-year-old man has died in Malaga's Regional Hospital of Malaga after attempting to jump from one window to another in the property where he lived because he had forgotten his keys that he had left inside his room. The victim fell from a fourth floor of the building in Fuengirola and, although he was transferred to hospital alive, he later died in the intensive care unit.

The emergency services received the first call alerting them to the incident at 9.45am on Wednesday 17 April. The young man had apparently fallen down an internal shaft of the building located in Calle Francisco Merino, in the Costa del Sol town.

The victim's close friends said that the young man had left his keys inside his room and attempted to jump from the kitchen window of the property to try to access the room. However, he was unsuccessful and fell from the fourth floor. The National Police have also confirmed this version of the accident.

The victim fell down the internal shaft of the building and suffered multiple fractures. He was transferred in a very serious condition to the Regional Hospital in Malaga city, where he was admitted straight to the intensive care unit. A friend of the young man told SUR that the victim died on Thursday and that he was an organ donor.

His friends are organising a collection through social media channels to at least repatriate his ashes, as the young man, who was originally from Colombia, had no family in Spain. He had apparently arrived in the country about a year and a half ago to look for work.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Project to modernise and revitalise six streets in Costa del Sol town draws to an end
  2. 2 This is the moment dolphins were spotted unusually close to the shore on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Water for a year for 1m people pours into reservoirs but drought remains
  4. 4 Costa del Sol public swimming pool to reopen in summer after three-million-euro investment
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town confirms date for new market after failure to announce postponement sparked anger
  6. 6 Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'
  7. 7 Youngsters at Malaga children's home to receive belated Easter eggs thanks to kind-hearted customers on the Costa
  8. 8 This is the Malaga province village where you can sample local goats' cheese and honey this weekend
  9. 9 Seafood fair offers 'hallmark of the Benalmádena brand'
  10. 10 Cívitas Puerto Banús to celebrate its annual International Yoga Festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad