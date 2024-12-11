Wyndham Grand La Cala Golf residential complex on Costa del Sol receives major international award

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mayor of Mijas (centre) and Idiliq group representatives proudly show off the recognition. SUR
More than 100 European property companies have recognised the development in Mijas for its "design, quality, innovation and commitment to sustainability"

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 10:26

The Wyndham Grand La Cala Golf residential complex on the Costa del Sol, developed by the Idiliq Group, has been awarded at the European Property Awards 2024-2025, considered a benchmark event in the sector.

A jury of more than 100 independent industry experts from across Europe selected the complex in Mijas for its "design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability" at this year's awards, which took place on 17 October at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel.

Wyndham Grand La Cala Golf Residences is Idiliq Developments' latest project on the Costa del Sol. The development consists of 58 two and three-bedroom townhouses overlooking the golf course, each with a contemporary design, as well as spacious outdoor areas, whose designs blend perfectly into the surroundings and maximise the views. "The project has been designed with the harmony of comfort, convenience and style in mind, which have guided both the architecture and the selection of building materials," explained the company.

Idiliq Developments' strategy director, Juan José Millán, said, "It is an honour to receive this award which recognises our collective achievement in the creation of this unique luxury project. We are deeply grateful for the dedication and hard work of our architects, technicians, interior designers, collaborators and the entire team that has made it possible".

