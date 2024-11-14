Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Town hall announces the third Comic Con Fuengirola. SUR
World of comics, gaming and animation returns to Fuengirola for third consecutive year
World of comics, gaming and animation returns to Fuengirola for third consecutive year

The Comic Con event will officially kick off on Friday 16 November with the presentation of an exclusive Marvel comic featuring the Costa del Sol town on its cover

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 16:34

For the third consecutive year, Comic Con Fuengirola returns with a programme full of new features. The fairground will become the epicentre of the largest event dedicated to fans of comics, films, TV series, gaming, and the internet this weekend.

However, the event will officially kick off on Friday 16 November with the presentation of the exclusive Marvel comic by John Romita Jr. This presentation will take place at 6pm at the municipal auditorium (Palacio de la Paz) and John Romita Jr, one of the top cartoonists in the world of comics, linked to Marvel for more than four decades, will be on hand to sign copies of the comic, the cover of which features Fuengirola and different Marvel characters.

Those attending the festival will be able to enjoy several spaces dedicated to cosplay, K-pop, manga and animation, along with talks by national and international authors and actors. In addition to all the activities, participants will be able to become a superhero on the Make UP Bus, or take home a permanent souvenir from the Tattoo Van. There will also be more than 50 stands offering merchandise.

The event will take place on Saturday from midday until 10pm, and on Sunday from midday until 8pm.

Tickets and the full schedule can be obtained from www.fuengirolacomiccon.com

