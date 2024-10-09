Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
Worker suffers serious injury after radial saw accident in Fuengirola
112 incident

Worker suffers serious injury after radial saw accident in Fuengirola

The injured man was rushed to a Malaga city hospital with severe trauma to his foot after the construction site incident

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 10:45

Opciones para compartir

A man was injured on Tuesday afternoon in Fuengirola after slicing into his foot with a radial saw at the construction site where he was working, according 112 Andalucía.

The incident was reported in Calle Antonio Chenel 'Antoñete' just before 4.30pm when a man called 112 for help for an injured worker on a building site. Immediately, 061 emergency health services, National Police, and health and safety authorities were alerted.

Police sources confirmed that the injured man, aged 50, was working on a building site when he cut his foot with a radial saw and had to be rushed to the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Malaga with severe trauma.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'
  2. 2 Nearby buildings evacuated as fire breaks out in Costa del Sol motorbike workshop
  3. 3 SUR in English gala celebrates four decades of linking communities
  4. 4 Malaga provincial court orders new ruling to be issued in Costa del Sol landfill site case
  5. 5 Spain beyond the stereotypes: Debunking the myths
  6. 6 Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned
  7. 7 Peter Dougherty, Financial planner, BISSAN Wealth Management
  8. 8 Contract for renovation of La Cala de Mijas football ground put out to tender
  9. 9 Costa del Sol contemporary art centre unveils its extensive autumn programme
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol resort announces plans for International Breast Cancer Day charity walk

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad