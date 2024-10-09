Worker suffers serious injury after radial saw accident in Fuengirola

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 10:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A man was injured on Tuesday afternoon in Fuengirola after slicing into his foot with a radial saw at the construction site where he was working, according 112 Andalucía.

The incident was reported in Calle Antonio Chenel 'Antoñete' just before 4.30pm when a man called 112 for help for an injured worker on a building site. Immediately, 061 emergency health services, National Police, and health and safety authorities were alerted.

Police sources confirmed that the injured man, aged 50, was working on a building site when he cut his foot with a radial saw and had to be rushed to the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Malaga with severe trauma.