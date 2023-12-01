Work to transform Los Boliches main square to an end The new-look Plaza de Andalucía will be inaugurated at midday on Monday 4 December to mark the celebration of the Day of the Andalusian Flag

Tony Bryant Friday, 1 December 2023, 16:51

After two months of renovations, the work to transform Plaza de Andalucía in Los Boliches into leisure space for locals and visitors has now finished. The work has included the complete renovation of the 900-square-metre plaza, along with the installation of a new children’s playground that has a castle with a QR code where educational stories in up to sixteen languages can be downloaded.

The project, which had a budget of more than 430,000 euros, also included the installation of LED lighting, street furniture and the planting of several species of trees and shrubs.

The project is part of Fuengirola town hall's mandate to remodel different areas of Los Boliches to improve the quality of life and well-being of its residents.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, visited the square on Thursday, and she revealed that it will be officially opened at midday on Monday 4 December to mark the celebration of the Day of the Andalusian Flag.

“This square is now magnificent, with a completely new image and common spaces. I invite all the people of Fuengirola to join the inauguration on Monday, during which the green and white flag will be hoisted,” Mula said.