Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new children's play area in the renovated square. SUR.
Work to transform Los Boliches main square to an end

Work to transform Los Boliches main square to an end

The new-look Plaza de Andalucía will be inaugurated at midday on Monday 4 December to mark the celebration of the Day of the Andalusian Flag

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 1 December 2023, 16:51

Compartir

After two months of renovations, the work to transform Plaza de Andalucía in Los Boliches into leisure space for locals and visitors has now finished. The work has included the complete renovation of the 900-square-metre plaza, along with the installation of a new children’s playground that has a castle with a QR code where educational stories in up to sixteen languages can be downloaded.

The project, which had a budget of more than 430,000 euros, also included the installation of LED lighting, street furniture and the planting of several species of trees and shrubs.

The project is part of Fuengirola town hall's mandate to remodel different areas of Los Boliches to improve the quality of life and well-being of its residents.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, visited the square on Thursday, and she revealed that it will be officially opened at midday on Monday 4 December to mark the celebration of the Day of the Andalusian Flag.

“This square is now magnificent, with a completely new image and common spaces. I invite all the people of Fuengirola to join the inauguration on Monday, during which the green and white flag will be hoisted,” Mula said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Six Albanians arrested in Comares for 18 burglaries in Malaga
  2. 2 Lights go on as Christmas countdown starts on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 German man in custody after allegedly stabbing own mother in Axarquía village
  4. 4 Guardia Civil assist the delivery of a baby goat on a road in Valladolid
  5. 5 Four migrants drown after being thrown into the sea by traffickers
  6. 6 Axarquía town gives green light to recycling centre
  7. 7 Costa towns' rubbish disposal fee set to rise
  8. 8 Axarquía village offers seating for giants
  9. 9 Last month one of the driest Novembers in history in Malaga province
  10. 10 Three doctors from Malaga named among Spain's best in top rankings list

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad