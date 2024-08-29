Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on pedestrian crossing in Fuengirola
112 incident

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on pedestrian crossing in Fuengirola

The victim, aged 39, was rushed in a serious condition to a hospital in Malaga, where she finally lost her life

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 29 August 2024, 07:09

Opciones para compartir

A 39-year-old woman has died after being hit by a private car with a driver (VTC) in the town centre of Fuengirola. The accident happened on 21 August, when the victim was hit by the vehicle as she was using a pedestrian crossing. The first investigations, according to the sources consulted by SUR, point to a possible lack of attention on the part of the driver, as it seems that he was driving within the speed limit on the road.

The 112 Andalucía emergency operators were notified of the accident at around 3.40pm. According to the caller, a woman was hit by a car as she was using the pedestrian crossing at the corner of Calle Gomera and Avenida Alcalde Clemente Díaz Ruiz. Immediately, the call centre operators mobilised the Local Police and the 061 emergency medical services.

The police officers, who were first on the scene, found the victim on the ground, seriously injured. A few minutes later, an ambulance rushed her to the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga in Malaga city. Despite the efforts of the doctors medical teams, the woman did not survive. According to sources, she had suffered a severe blow to the head which proved fatal when she fell to the ground after being hit by the vehicle.

The Local Police force has opened an investigation to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the accident. Initially, everything points to a possible mistake on the part of the VTC driver, who was licenced and authorised to carry out this activity, according to sources. Police officers carried out breathalyser and drug tests on the driver, giving a negative result for both.

The accident is still under investigation as the exact cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to show appreciation to tourists with slice of eight-metre-long cake
  2. 2 Residents of Costa del Sol town threaten legal action over 9-million-euro electricity substation
  3. 3 Vandals target Costa del Sol cemetery and promenade
  4. 4 'Benchmark of Arab culture' returns to Benalmádena Pueblo
  5. 5 Estimated cost of new Costa del Sol theatre rockets by 36 per cent to hit 12 million euros
  6. 6 Mijas presents its customs, traditions and hospitality during tourist day festivities
  7. 7 Benalmádena honours its Argentine residents with 'authentic' three-day festival this weekend
  8. 8 Higuerón Resort will once again host the Spanish Beach Volleyball Championships
  9. 9 Torremolinos adds new music festival to extended summer cultural agenda
  10. 10 Alhaurín de la Torre holds a party for hundreds to say 'adiós' to summer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad