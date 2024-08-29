Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on pedestrian crossing in Fuengirola

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 29 August 2024, 07:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 39-year-old woman has died after being hit by a private car with a driver (VTC) in the town centre of Fuengirola. The accident happened on 21 August, when the victim was hit by the vehicle as she was using a pedestrian crossing. The first investigations, according to the sources consulted by SUR, point to a possible lack of attention on the part of the driver, as it seems that he was driving within the speed limit on the road.

The 112 Andalucía emergency operators were notified of the accident at around 3.40pm. According to the caller, a woman was hit by a car as she was using the pedestrian crossing at the corner of Calle Gomera and Avenida Alcalde Clemente Díaz Ruiz. Immediately, the call centre operators mobilised the Local Police and the 061 emergency medical services.

The police officers, who were first on the scene, found the victim on the ground, seriously injured. A few minutes later, an ambulance rushed her to the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga in Malaga city. Despite the efforts of the doctors medical teams, the woman did not survive. According to sources, she had suffered a severe blow to the head which proved fatal when she fell to the ground after being hit by the vehicle.

The Local Police force has opened an investigation to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the accident. Initially, everything points to a possible mistake on the part of the VTC driver, who was licenced and authorised to carry out this activity, according to sources. Police officers carried out breathalyser and drug tests on the driver, giving a negative result for both.

The accident is still under investigation as the exact cause of the incident has not yet been determined.