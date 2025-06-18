Woman arrested in Fuengirola six months after Dutch victim shot dead in Costa del Sol town

National Police officers on Spain's Costa del Sol have arrested one of the suspects linked to a deadly shooting incident that happened outside a cannabis club close to the promenade in Fuengirola at the end of last year. The suspect, who allegedly has connections to the Mocro Mafia, is thought to be the person responsible for supplying the weapon with which the crime was committed. The events unfolded at around 2am on 7 December 2024, when a Dutch citizen died instantly after being riddled with bullets. The emergency services were mobilised after receiving several calls alerting them that a burst of gunshots had been heard and that there was a seriously injured person lying on the ground.

On arrival, the officers found the victim lifeless and with numerous gunshot wounds, one of them to the head. The medical services were only able to confirm the death, despite their rapid response. Following this, the judicial commission - composed of the duty judge, the court clerk and the forensic doctor - was activated to proceed with the removal of the body.

According to the new commissioner of the National Police in Malaga province, Pedro Agudo, during a press conference where the latest police operations against criminal organisations in the province were presented, officers found eighteen 156 calibre shell casings at the crime scene.