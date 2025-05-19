When will the Gran Parque open in Mijas?

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Monday, 19 May 2025, 18:06 Compartir

The Gran Parque de Mijas - the recreational space that is set to become the great 'green lung' of the Costa del Sol, as so far no other park equals its size - is extending the final stretch of construction. The forecast predicted an opening in May 2025, almost two years after the inauguration of the work process, but this deadline is potentially suffering some delays.

Mijas's councillor for works, Juan José Torres Trella, confirmed the deadline this past January, during his visit to the construction site, when the park was 90% completed. Since then, the town hall has not issued a statement about the definitive opening date and has not released updates regarding the status.

Once in operation, the Gran Parque de Mijas will offer residents and visitors in general a green area consisting of 2,900 trees and bushes, spread over the 27 hectares of land. The specimens to be planted have been reconsidered, with the drought crisis in mind. The initial plan required 2,350 cubic metres of water for irrigation per month. The new planting project significantly reduces this amount to 350 cubic metres per month.

This large green area extends from the cemetery grounds to the Cerros del Águila housing estate (in length) and to an area known as 'El Ahogadero' in Venta La Morena (in width). This area is only a kilometre and a half away from the centre.

The initial project envisaged access via two bridges from the cemetery and from Venta La Morena, but these bridges will not be built until a later phase. For that reason, the existing roads have been adapted to accommodate the traffic that is expected to be generated by facilities of this size. A car park of around 1,000 spaces has been built at the access area from the cemetery.

Expenditure and income

The construction of the park has already received an investment of 27.5 million euros, with maintenance expected to cost around three million euros a year.

The income from concessions will have to be subtracted from these costs, as it is planned to award certain services within the park, such as boats for the lake, the zip line, bicycle operation, a possible tourist train or events organised in the amphitheatre.

The park will offer a variety of activities to its visitors, thanks to the artificial lake, the amphitheatre, the water park, the dog area, the children's playground, the skatepark and the sports court.