A week of colour and tradition at Fuengirola’s feria

Thousands of locals and visitors have hit the fairground this week to enjoy a variety of performances, admire the horses and soak up the atmosphere

This 12 October was a double celebration in Fuengirola: Spain’s Día de la Hispanidad holiday and the last day of Fuengirola’s annual feria. Events in the name of the town’s patron, the Virgen del Rosario (Our Lady of the Rosary) began last Friday and have continued through this week with music, dancing, eating and drinking, as well as religious celebrations.

On Wednesday evening the atmosphere on the fairground was vibrant. With most people having a day off the following day, the ‘caseta’ bars were full and the rides busy. Throughout the week thousands have flocked to the fairground as well as other venues to enjoy the traditional scenes of flamenco dresses and decorated horses and carriages.

Events kicked off last Friday 6 October when singer and local business owner Javier Serrano delivered an opening speech full of humour, personal stories, music and above all, displays of affection and admiration for his home town.

Events continued on Saturday, the feast day of the Virgen del Rosario, when a traditional flamenco mass was held in Plaza de la Constitución.

That night saw the start of a full live music programme with a concert by popular singer Antonio José. He was followed on stage on Sunday by Malaga artist Diana Navarro and her show featuring the traditional Spanish ‘copla’.

Monday was children’s day at the fairground although this was marred by a controversy over the prices of the rides which led to their closure for an hour.

Tuesday’s highlight for music lovers came in the form of Spanish group Taburete, while topping the bill on Wednesday was Serafín Zubiri, who performed with Fuengirola’s own municipal band.

Flamenco festival

Closing the festivities on Thursday night was the Juan de la Loma Flamenco Festival starring Argentina and other flamenco artists such as Antonio Reyes, Isabel Guerrero and Raúl Montesinos, with dancer Tatiana Cuevas.