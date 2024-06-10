Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Watch as blazing vehicle on A-7 sparks long traffic tailbacks on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Watch as blazing vehicle on A-7 sparks long traffic tailbacks on the Costa del Sol

The incident forced the road to be closed in the direction of Algeciras for the duration of the fire-fighting work this Monday morning

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Monday, 10 June 2024, 09:54

The week has started in a dramatic fashion this Monday monring in Las Lagunas de Mijas on the Costa del Sol. A vehicle on fire, in the middle of the A-7 main road, forced traffic to be cut off in the area - in the direction of Algeciras - at the height of rush hour, while firefighters tackled the blaze. The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received several calls at around 8.45 am alerting them to the presence of a car on fire on the busy coastal road, specifically at kilometre point 1.016 shortly before the exit to the Miramar shopping centre.

Firefighters from Mijas, Guardia Civil traffic police and road maintenance workers were quickly on the scene. There are no reports of any personal injury.

Traffic in the area was badly affected. The DGT's traffic management centre confirmed to SUR that the road was closed for approximately 10 minutes until the fire brigade extinguished the fire in the vehicle. Subsequently, the left lane was reopened, although there were up to four kilometres of traffic jams which at the moment (9.30am) continue on tA-7 in the direction of Algeciras - between kilometre points 1.012 and 1.016.

