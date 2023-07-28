Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Wanted British man arrested in connection with Mijas stabbing and woman falling from car
A 35-year-old man, who has a long criminal record - according to Spanish officials - has been detained in the UK, where he fled after the alleged attack on his girlfriend earlier this month

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 10:50

The 35-year-old British man who had been wanted for two weeks for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, who fell from the car in which they were travelling in Mijas, has been arrested on an international warrant in the UK, SUR has been able to confirm.

The couple had apparently been at a beach club in Mijas Costa and began to argue when they got into a car. In the course of the dispute, the individual allegedly stabbed the young woman in the thigh. Then the victim fell from the moving vehicle, although it is not know if she was trying to escape the attack or if she was pushed. She was admitted to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella with a stab wound to the leg, as well as more serious injuries from her fall.

The man, who allegedly has a long history of violence in Britain, fled Spain and was suspected by investigators to have flown to the UK from Gibraltar as was confirmed on Thursday 27 July.

Meanwhile, his victim who was guarded by Spanish police at all times following the stabbing, travelled back to the UK to be cared for by her relatives shortly after the attack.

