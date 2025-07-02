Virtual reality will showcase Fuengirola's architectural gem, Sohail Castle, to the world

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 15:58 Compartir

Sohail Castle - the architectural gem of Fuengirola - has been opening its doors for years, enabling locals and visitors to learn about its history and enjoy the beauty of its location overlooking the sea on the Costa del Sol. Almost a million people have visited it in the past decade, partly because of the Marenostrum music festival, which is staged on the hill below the fortress during the summer months.

Despite the already achieved success, Fuengirola wants to go a step further and showcase its castle to the world, with the help of new technologies. For this reason, the town hall has put out to tender a contract, which will be awarded to an expert company, to carry out the 3D modelling and create a virtual reality tour of the ancient fortress. The aim is to promote Sohail Castle as a tourist attraction.

The budget for the project is 130,121 euros. The selected company will be in charge of developing "an immersive virtual experience that combines historical reconstruction and virtual reality, designed to educate, understand and promote the castle".

The project involves the 3D modelling of characters and scenarios, which can be explored through virtual reality glasses - a new formula that will also provide a better understanding of the history behind the castle.

History

It was in 956AD when the Cordoban caliph Abderramán III ordered the construction of a small citadel, probably around a watchtower, on the ruins of a Greco-Latin settlement, in order to strengthen the coastal defences. In the 12th century, the Almoravids built a defensive enclosure with an irregular ground plan, with eight walls supported by towers, giving rise to a citadel. In 1485, it was taken by the Christians during the Reconquest and was practically destroyed during the battle, although it was later rebuilt.

The castle is located in a key position for the surveillance of the coast and the Fuengirola river, which used to be a navigable strategic place, as it was the communication route between Malaga and Marbella.

During the War of Independence, the French army, with Napoleon in command, seized the castle. Two years later, general Ballesteros took Fuengirola and recovered it for the Spanish. Unfortunately, at the time of the evacuation, the French troops blew up the southwest tower and part of the adjoining walls, which were never rebuilt.

Sohail Castle fell into private ownership at different times during the 19th and 20th centuries. Its state of deterioration progressively worsened by the 1980s. Abundant vegetation and the ruined walls almost resulted in it almost disappearing.

Fortunately, Fuengirola town hall eventually took charge of the work to reconstruct it. As a result, Sohail Castle was converted into a tourist reference point, hosting numerous leisure and cultural activities.