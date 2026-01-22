Two young men arrested in Mijas after throwing 716 grams of hashish from hotel window

Thursday, 22 January 2026, 14:32 Share

The Guardia Civil in Mijas has arrested two 21-year-old men who were caught throwing packages of hashish, amounting to a total of 716 grams, from a hotel window.

The intervention took place during a search in a hotel area in the town, where the police were mobilised with an arrest warrant to find a French citizen, also associated with drug-trafficking.

The two detainees were discovered in the hotel room where the police were sent to look for the other suspect, to whom the young men were reportedly linked.

In an attempt to evade police intervention, the 21-year-old perpetrators hurriedly threw several packages out of the window into a garden area. The police blocked the exit and recovered the packages containing hashish tablets.

The two young suspects were arrested for a crime against public health. They have already been handed over to the judicial authorities, while the Guardia Civil continue with the investigation to determine the origin of the drugs and locate the subject of the arrast warrant.