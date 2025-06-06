Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two threatened green 'dragons' hatch at Bioparc Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol
Bioparc Fuengirola
Nature

Two threatened green 'dragons' hatch at Bioparc Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol

The birth of these young monitor lizards represents a milestone in the captive breeding of a species which is under threat from habitat destruction and illegal trafficking

SUR

Fuengirola

Friday, 6 June 2025, 13:47

Two emerald tree monitors have been hatched at Bioparc Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol after more than five months of controlled incubation. The father of these hatchlings was seized from the illegal exotic species trade and rescued.

Now, thanks to expert care and a naturalised environment, this monitor lizard has been part of a pioneering reproductive process according to Bioparc in a statement.

These bright green reptiles, native to New Guinea, are not only beautiful, they are very intelligent creatures and live most of their lives in the treetops. The birth of these hatchlings represents a milestone in the captive breeding of a species threatened by habitat destruction and illegal trafficking.

Staff at the nature and conservation park had to simulate the change from the wet to the dry season during the incubation period and the new arrivals will be closely monitored as they learn how to climb and live independent lives.

