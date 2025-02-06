Fuengirola offers residents the chance to choose name for new library in Los Boliches

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 6 February 2025, 20:32 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has launched a campaign to encourage residents to participate in the choosing of the name of the new Los Boliches library. The initiative will, until February 18, offer people the chance to opt for one of the four proposals: Gloria Fuertes, Rosalía de Castro, María Moliner and Irene Vallejo, all renowned Spanish writers. This was announced by culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, who explained that the new facility will be located in premises in Calle San Lucas.

The municipal facility has a budget of more than 1.1 million euros financed with the remaining funds of the 2023 financial year. The project foresees the creation of a general library, with titles in different languages to respond to the international population that resides in this neighbourhood. There will also be a children's section, a multipurpose room, a computer consultation area, as well as two spaces to host events and literary presentations.

"We are very satisfied because we have greatly expanded this space. In addition, these facilities will have a much more modern concept. With the arrival of new technologies and the internet, the entire public library service system has been changing. The library is no longer just a point where you go to pick up a book,” Romero said.

Proposals can be made on the 'citizen participation' page of the town hall's website: www.fuengirola.es