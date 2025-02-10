Tourism data for January 'confirms Mijas is a highly sought-after destination'

Tony Bryant Mijas Monday, 10 February 2025, 11:07 | Updated 11:52h. Compartir

According to data provided by the Costa del Sol hoteliers association, Aehcos, Mijas was one of the municipalities in Malaga province that registered the highest occupancy rates in January. The town hall said these figures, which reached 50.98 per cent in the first month of this year, show Mijas is “a fashionable tourist destination” and a “leader in tourism”.

"These are very positive figures that confirm that Mijas is a highly sought-after destination. We have a huge and varied offer of services and leisure facilities of an excellent quality. In Mijas we have such a large range of possibilities that we cover the tastes of all those who visit us," the town’s mayor, Ana Mata, said.

The mayor added that the figure obtained in the municipality represents an increase over the previous year of 8.98 per cent. With regard to the origin of visitors, most were international tourists, around 80 per cent, compared to 20 per cent of national visitors.

The president of Aehcos in Mijas, Juan Miguel Marcos, said, "The occupancy data for the month of January is higher than that obtained in the same month last year, so, in principle, we value them positively, above all, in order to break the seasonality trends.”

Aehcos forecasts an estimated occupancy of 73.26 per cent this month, which would exceed the figure of 70 per cent recorded in February 2024.

Mijas currently has 11 hotels, which means a total of 2,495 beds.

The local authority also pointed out that more than 5,000 people used the town’s tourist offices last month, made up mainly of British, Spanish, Dutch and German visitors.