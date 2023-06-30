Top Gestión launches new luxury development with 36 villas The properties will have a private swimming pool and facilities include leisure areas, a gym, a spa with an indoor pool and a relaxation room

SUR IN ENGLISH FUENGIROLA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Property development firm Top Gestión is preparing to launch its next luxury residential development on the Costa del Sol, the exclusive The Kos.

The development in Fuengirola was born as a new residential concept consisting of 36 exclusive 'Sky-Top Villas' with BREEAM certification for sustainable construction and energy efficiency.

The properties will have a private swimming pool on the solarium floor and facilities include leisure areas, a gym, a spa with an indoor pool and a relaxation room.

The launch of The Kos takes place on 5 July at 7.30pm in the events room at El Higuerón restaurant in Fuengirola.

The event, at which the details of the firm's landmark project will be revealed, promises to bring together influential agents from the national and international real estate sector.