Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Top American cartoonist launches special edition Marvel comic with cover featuring Fuengirola
Fuengirola Comic Con festiva

Top American cartoonist launches special edition Marvel comic with cover featuring Fuengirola

John Romita Junior's works features Wolverine as the central character and, in the background, the walls of Sohail Castle

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 18 November 2024, 15:01

American cartoonist John Romita Jr presented his latest Marvel comic in Fuengirola on Friday, the cover of which features Wolverine as the central character and, in the background, the walls of the Sohail castle. This is the second year that Fuengirola has featured on the cover of the special edition comic.

Romita visited the town hall on Friday, where he was received by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, after which, he took a tour of the Bioparc facilities.

The artist, one of the top cartoonists in the world of comics, and who has been linked to Marvel for more than four decades, was on the coast to attend the Fuengirola Comic Con festival, which was held at the municipal auditorium at the weekend. The event, dedicated to lovers of comics, cinema, series, gaming and the internet (the ‘ninth art’), kicked on Friday evening, when Romita signed copies of the comic.

On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of fans enjoyed several spaces dedicated to graphic novels, comics, K-pop, animated concerts and shows, and cosplay, a performance art in which participants called cosplayers wear costumes to represent a specific character. It also presented YouTubers, different contests, merchandising and photocall area, along with talks by national and international authors, artists and actors.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair announces new route between Costa del Sol and a regional airport in the UK
  2. 2 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  3. 3 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  4. 4 'Dana' storm deposited more than 250mm of rain in just eight hours in village east of Malaga
  5. 5 Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed
  6. 6 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'
  7. 7 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  8. 8 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  9. 9 Investigation under way after police recover body from sea in Gibraltar
  10. 10 Hidden murals from two centuries ago discovered on Malaga city centre building

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Top American cartoonist launches special edition Marvel comic with cover featuring Fuengirola