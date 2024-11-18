Top American cartoonist launches special edition Marvel comic with cover featuring Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 18 November 2024, 15:01

American cartoonist John Romita Jr presented his latest Marvel comic in Fuengirola on Friday, the cover of which features Wolverine as the central character and, in the background, the walls of the Sohail castle. This is the second year that Fuengirola has featured on the cover of the special edition comic.

Romita visited the town hall on Friday, where he was received by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, after which, he took a tour of the Bioparc facilities.

The artist, one of the top cartoonists in the world of comics, and who has been linked to Marvel for more than four decades, was on the coast to attend the Fuengirola Comic Con festival, which was held at the municipal auditorium at the weekend. The event, dedicated to lovers of comics, cinema, series, gaming and the internet (the ‘ninth art’), kicked on Friday evening, when Romita signed copies of the comic.

On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of fans enjoyed several spaces dedicated to graphic novels, comics, K-pop, animated concerts and shows, and cosplay, a performance art in which participants called cosplayers wear costumes to represent a specific character. It also presented YouTubers, different contests, merchandising and photocall area, along with talks by national and international authors, artists and actors.