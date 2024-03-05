Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The crashed vehicle sits inside the water feature on the roundabout in Las Lagunas de Mijas. SUR
Three times over limit drink-driver crashes into water feature on Mijas roundabout
112 incident

Three times over limit drink-driver crashes into water feature on Mijas roundabout

A local resident raised the alarm when she heard a loud bang and saw the two blood-stained occupants of the vehicle trying to flee the scene

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 11:50

It was a local woman who first raised the alarm. After she heard a loud crash in the early hours of Sunday morning, she looked out of the window of her home and saw a vehicle had become wedged in the water feature on the roundabout on Avenida de Los Lirios, in Las Lagunas de Mijas, near the Carrefour store and San Manuel church.

The woman was able to see how the two occupants of the vehicle were trying to flee the scene, despite being covered in blood. She immediately called the Local Police, who rushed to the area and managed to locate the driver and his companion in a neighbouring street.

Both were arrested and the driver, a 39-year-old Irish national, was breathalysed for alcohol and found to have a level of 0.80, more than three times the maximum permitted.

Police have opened criminal proceedings against the driver for an alleged offence against road safety and at the same time, the town hall is preparing a report to assess the damage caused to the town's roundabout feature. The report will be sent to the court and the amount will be claimed from the driver, who is awaiting trial, but is not detained.

