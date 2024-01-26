Three options considered to double number of car parking spaces in Mijas Pueblo

Lorena Cádiz MIJAS. Friday, 26 January 2024, 17:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

Parking has become a challenge for Mijas Pueblo, which may seem easy to solve, but it is not, for different reasons, including its size, its steep hills and the protected status that it has.

The Virgen de la Peña car park in the heart of the town has 500 spaces, but it is inadequate to meet the needs of tourists.

As well as long-tabled plans to double its size, either by extending it to the north or south, but at a considerable cost of up to 14 million euros for each, a third option has emerged.

The town hall is now in talks with the private developer of a plot in the Santa Ana district of the town.