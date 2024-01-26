Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mijas Pueblo. SUR
Three options considered to double number of car parking spaces in Mijas Pueblo
Costa delSol

Three options considered to double number of car parking spaces in Mijas Pueblo

The Virgen de la Peña car park in the heart of the town has 500 spaces, but it is inadequate to meet the needs of tourists

Lorena Cádiz

MIJAS.

Friday, 26 January 2024, 17:53

Compartir

Parking has become a challenge for Mijas Pueblo, which may seem easy to solve, but it is not, for different reasons, including its size, its steep hills and the protected status that it has.

The Virgen de la Peña car park in the heart of the town has 500 spaces, but it is inadequate to meet the needs of tourists.

As well as long-tabled plans to double its size, either by extending it to the north or south, but at a considerable cost of up to 14 million euros for each, a third option has emerged.

The town hall is now in talks with the private developer of a plot in the Santa Ana district of the town.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa towns unveil projects aimed at attracting more visitors
  2. 2 Government pledges to increase frequencies of local commuter trains along the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Man arrested for killing his partner and hiding her body among reeds in Malaga stream bed
  4. 4 Derelict Torremolinos hotel to become new concept in co-living for digital nomads
  5. 5 Junta working hard to secure direct flights with five priority long-haul destinations
  6. 6 Andalucía aims to break even more tourism records in 2024
  7. 7 Costa del Sol launches plan to bring back Spanish tourists
  8. 8 The Malaga restaurant that has become the best-rated in Andalucía
  9. 9 Manilva resident arrested in connection with two robberies
  10. 10 Benalmádena returns to the golden era of swing and jive

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad