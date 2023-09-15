Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One lorry at the gates of the Fuengirola mosque, loaded with the donations. L. Cádiz
Three lorries leave Fuengirola with donations for victims of Morocco earthquake
Morocco earthquake

Three lorries leave Fuengirola with donations for victims of Morocco earthquake

A human chain helped load the donated goods - including medicines, food, clothes and tents - into the back of the vehicles which will make the journey to Tangier

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 15 September 2023, 17:18

Three 12-metre-long lorries parked outside a mosque in Fuengirola have been filled full of donations to help survivors of the Morocco earthquake.

The donations will be delivered to Tangier, where they will then be transported to the survivors of the the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck last Friday 8 September north of Marrakech.

The imam of the Fuengirola mosque, Mohamed Kamal Mostafa, encouraged the Muslim community living in the town to participate in a donation for the victims in Morocco and was overwhelmed with the response.

Two of the lorries left for Tangier on Thursday 14 September and the third will leave this Friday. "If things continue to arrive we will continue to make deliveries, but for the moment we have stopped the collection because all the spaces are full," said Ali Ahmad, head of social affairs at the Fuengirola Mosque. Most of the donations are medicines, food, clothes and tents.

"As far as we know, this may be the largest collection for Morocco that has ever taken place on the Costa del Sol. We know that there have been other initiatives, but none have had a response of this magnitude," Ahmad added.

Espacios grises

