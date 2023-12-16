This is the moment a car on fire in Mijas spectacularly exploded shooting debris into the sky

Photo of the blaze and, inset, the part of the vehicle that flew through the air after the explosion.

There was a shock in store for people in Las Lagunas de Mijas this Saturday afternoon (16 December). A spectacular vehicle fire surprised local residents and visitors to the area at around midday. While bystanders were watching the spectacular flames there was an explosion which caused a part of the car to fly through the air over several buildings.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre received the alert at 12.40pm and Local Police and firefighters were sent to the scene - Avenida de los Lirios, in front of a Maxi Asia. No injuries were reported as there was nobody in the car at the time of the fire. According to eyewitnesses it was a red Ferrari.