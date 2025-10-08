Engine explosion investigated as possible cause of tourist boat fire in Fuengirola

The damaged tourist boat was recovered and removed from the waters of the marina of Fuengirola.

An engine explosion is the most likely cause behind the tourist boat fire that broke out in the Fuengirola marina around 12.20pm on Saturday, 4 October. The boat of just under 12 metres in length, property of Yacht Pro Spain, caught fire as soon as it started its journey, before even reaching the mouth of the harbour. Witnesses described what happened as "a big explosion".

The Guardia Civil in Mijas have taken over the investigation of the incident, in which eight people were injured to varying degrees. Six of them were taken to hospital. Both port sources and fishermen who use boats similar to the burnt vessel believe that the most likely cause for the fire is an engine explosion and subsequent contact with the fuel.

"The engine is located under the seat. What many people do before setting off is lift the seat's latch to let it air out for a few seconds. The engines have a diesel evaporation system: if it works, the fan starts up and expels the gases, but if it fails, it's possible they couldn't be released," experts explain. "Let's say that everyone who is involved with the sea world knows that this can happen. Since the incident occurred right after departure, it seems most likely that this was what happened."

Boats' fuel tanks are located right next to the engine. This, together with the fact that boats are made of polyester, creates the perfect environment for a rapid incineration. If it weren't for the rapid actions of another passenger, who towed the boat away, towards the mouth of the harbour, the fire would have come into contact with other moored vessels, creating a domino effect. All boats would have burnt.

Andalusian port authorities activated the maritime contingency plan and deployed a barrier to contain the 'minimal' spill

The accident prompted the Andalusian ports agency to activate the maritime contingency plan and deploy the anti-pollution barriers in order to "contain the spill".

These anti-pollution barriers are located near the mouth of the port of Fuengirola. They have the capacity to completely cover the harbour, keeping the spill within the port area and preventing it from flowing into the sea.

