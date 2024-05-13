Fuengirola gala to offer 'evening of fun' to senior citizens

Sections
Highlight
Monday, 13 May 2024, 21:16
Compartir
The municipal auditorium in Fuengirola (Palacio de la Paz) will host the Gran Gala del Mayor on Wednesday 22 May, a gala night organised by the town hall. The event, now in its third year, was announced by the councillor for families, equality and social welfare, Cristina Bornao, who explained that invitations to attend the free event can now be collected at the social centre in Calle Blanca Paloma between 9am and 1pm.
The event will begin at 5.30pm, when guests will enjoy a welcome aperitif and a photocall, followed at 6.30pm by a evening of live entertainment (in Spanish).
The gala is part of the town hall’s wide range of cultural and recreational activities organised each year for the town’s elderly residents.
“The month of May is very important, because we dedicate it to our beloved senior citizens. The gala will feature several musical performances and various activities, so we are going to spend a fun evening with the town’s seniors,” the councillor said.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.