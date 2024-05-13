Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Last year's gala night for the elderly in Fuengirola. SUR
Fuengirola gala to offer &#039;evening of fun&#039; to senior citizens

Fuengirola gala to offer 'evening of fun' to senior citizens

Invitations for the Gran Gala del Mayor, which will be held at the Palacio de la Paz on 22 May, can now be collected from the social centre in Calle Blanca Paloma

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 13 May 2024, 21:16

Compartir

The municipal auditorium in Fuengirola (Palacio de la Paz) will host the Gran Gala del Mayor on Wednesday 22 May, a gala night organised by the town hall. The event, now in its third year, was announced by the councillor for families, equality and social welfare, Cristina Bornao, who explained that invitations to attend the free event can now be collected at the social centre in Calle Blanca Paloma between 9am and 1pm.

The event will begin at 5.30pm, when guests will enjoy a welcome aperitif and a photocall, followed at 6.30pm by a evening of live entertainment (in Spanish).

The gala is part of the town hall’s wide range of cultural and recreational activities organised each year for the town’s elderly residents.

“The month of May is very important, because we dedicate it to our beloved senior citizens. The gala will feature several musical performances and various activities, so we are going to spend a fun evening with the town’s seniors,” the councillor said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch: Eurovision 2024 %u2013 'Zorra' song divides Spain
  2. 2 British residents in Spain urged to apply for a foreigner ID card (TIE) ahead of EU's automated border system
  3. 3 Briton living in Spain steps in with 36m euros to keep prized artwork on public display
  4. 4 'Wolf girl' who grew up in Swiss forest is rescued in Coín
  5. 5 Working out to lose that belly fat
  6. 6 Names in danger of extinction in Andalucía... and the average age of John and Ann
  7. 7 Spain's Socialist party wins historic regional election in Catalonia
  8. 8 Swift justice for man found with no passport on the Rock
  9. 9 Goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser to paper over the cracks for Malaga CF
  10. 10 Never too old or too young: Malaga province mayors at 81 and 29

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad