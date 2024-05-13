Fuengirola gala to offer 'evening of fun' to senior citizens Invitations for the Gran Gala del Mayor, which will be held at the Palacio de la Paz on 22 May, can now be collected from the social centre in Calle Blanca Paloma

The municipal auditorium in Fuengirola (Palacio de la Paz) will host the Gran Gala del Mayor on Wednesday 22 May, a gala night organised by the town hall. The event, now in its third year, was announced by the councillor for families, equality and social welfare, Cristina Bornao, who explained that invitations to attend the free event can now be collected at the social centre in Calle Blanca Paloma between 9am and 1pm.

The event will begin at 5.30pm, when guests will enjoy a welcome aperitif and a photocall, followed at 6.30pm by a evening of live entertainment (in Spanish).

The gala is part of the town hall’s wide range of cultural and recreational activities organised each year for the town’s elderly residents.

“The month of May is very important, because we dedicate it to our beloved senior citizens. The gala will feature several musical performances and various activities, so we are going to spend a fun evening with the town’s seniors,” the councillor said.