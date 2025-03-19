There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa

Sections
Mijas
Mijas
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 11:02
The ACE/SHIN animal shelter has announced that there is still time to reserve a table for its ‘spring charity dinner’ at the La Sierra restaurant (Cerrado del Aguila Golf) in Mijas Costa on Saturday 29 March. The event begins at 7pm with a welcome drink and canapés, followed by a three-course dinner with a choice of menu options.
Guests will enjoy entertainment supplied by Welsh crooner, Ricky Lavazza, along with a raffle with “quality prizes” donated by supporters of the charity, which was founded by Fabienne Paques in 1999.
Tickets cost 49.00 euros (includes 11-euro donation to ACE). Tickets are available from the restaurant or from the Ibex insurance office in Fuengirola. Likewise, reservations can be made by phoning 647 647 671.
