There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa

Fabienne Paques with guests the the last fundraising dinner in December.

The ACE/SHIN animal shelter has announced that there is still time to reserve a table for its ‘spring charity dinner’ at the La Sierra restaurant (Cerrado del Aguila Golf) in Mijas Costa on Saturday 29 March. The event begins at 7pm with a welcome drink and canapés, followed by a three-course dinner with a choice of menu options.

Guests will enjoy entertainment supplied by Welsh crooner, Ricky Lavazza, along with a raffle with “quality prizes” donated by supporters of the charity, which was founded by Fabienne Paques in 1999.

Tickets cost 49.00 euros (includes 11-euro donation to ACE). Tickets are available from the restaurant or from the Ibex insurance office in Fuengirola. Likewise, reservations can be made by phoning 647 647 671.