There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa

Fabienne Paques with guests the the last fundraising dinner in December. SUR
Community spirit

The event takes place in MIjas Costa on 29 March, starting at 7pm with a welcome drink and canapés, followed by a three-course dinner and live entertainment

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 11:02

The ACE/SHIN animal shelter has announced that there is still time to reserve a table for its ‘spring charity dinner’ at the La Sierra restaurant (Cerrado del Aguila Golf) in Mijas Costa on Saturday 29 March. The event begins at 7pm with a welcome drink and canapés, followed by a three-course dinner with a choice of menu options.

Guests will enjoy entertainment supplied by Welsh crooner, Ricky Lavazza, along with a raffle with “quality prizes” donated by supporters of the charity, which was founded by Fabienne Paques in 1999.

Tickets cost 49.00 euros (includes 11-euro donation to ACE). Tickets are available from the restaurant or from the Ibex insurance office in Fuengirola. Likewise, reservations can be made by phoning 647 647 671.

