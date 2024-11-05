The 'pizza burger' that is all the rage on the Costa del Sol Parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni and matured Galician beef are some of the ingredients that make up this unusual offering from Dak Burger, with two restaurants on the coast

Manu Balanzino Malaga Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 19:53

It's hard to resist a good burger, and some might even add a slice of pizza. What is certain is that these two dishes, one of American origin, although some say it was born in Hamburg (Germany) and the other Italian, are conquering palates all over the world. "More and more people value a good burger, just as more and more burger restaurants are opening. Consumers are becoming very picky, and in the end, the ones that are successful are those that take care of every detail," said Domi González, owner of Dak Burger, in La Cala de Mijas, and Bsmash, in Malaga city.

Where did the business idea come from? "I come from a different kind of cuisine, but there came a time when the world of the burger and American food attracted me a lot. I had always wanted to set up something related to burgers, I'm a burger fan. At first, I wanted to set up an ice cream parlour, but in the end I ended up setting up a burger restaurant," the chef said.

Two locations of the coast

Today, the business sells more than 20,000 burgers a month between their two locations in Malaga province. One of the most popular is the 'pizza burger'. "I love travelling to the United States. I was in New York and in every street you can find pepperoni pizza - a type of salami with a deep red colour due to the paprika. It's my favourite pizza by far. One day I did a test with a burger inspired by this pizza, we tried it, we liked it, and we put it up as the burger of the month. It was so well received that it stayed on the menu, it's been on the menu for a year now,"González said.

Among its ingredients, a parmesan cheese and sundried tomato mayonnaise, a 200g matured Galician beef burger, mozzarella cheese, a sautéed pepperoni, a crispy parmesan wafer and a touch of oregano. "All the ingredients of a pizza in a burger," he added.

What's a smash burger?

Smash burgers are all the rage - what makes them different from traditional burgers? "The smash is a very flattened burger. In a classic burger you are looking for more maturation - referring to the meat -, more flavour and suitable for the diner who likes it rare. The smash, on the other hand, is flattened, crispy and has a golden crust," he said.

Another key aspect is the type of meat. At Dak Burger they use two breeds: Friesian and Galician Rubia matured for up to 150 days. For Domi González, choosing a burger depends on several factors: "I always look at the bread and the meat. The bread must be toasted, the cheese must be melted and the accompaniments, such as sauces, must not mask the flavour of the meat, which is not cooked. The burger has to be made with love, just like a haute cuisine dish".

In addition to the burgers, Dak offers starter options such as classic wings or wings with barbecue sauce, cooked at a low temperature, or nachos with pulled pork, guacamole and pico de gallo. As is tradition, the burgers are served with fries, which are accompanied by fried potatoes or sweet potato fries.

Dak Burger

Address: Av. de Mare Nostrum, Local 8, La Cala de Mijas

Telephone: 951 068 777

Price: 13.60 euros