Swede turns Fuengirola's bullring into macro cultural space

Marc Skarman, current owner of the bullring in Fuengirola, poses next to the sculpture of the bullfighter Antonio José Galán, located outside the bullring.

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 19 May 2025, 17:20 Compartir

Swedish business owner Marc Skarman has transformed Fuengirola's bullring into a cultural and culinary centre. After his son told him about an ad promoting the sale of the old site, Marc reached an agreement with the previous owner, bought the 6,000-square-metre space and has now transformed it into a macro cultural site. The idea is to continue expanding what it has to offer.

Marc Skarman first moved to Malaga city about two and a half years ago. Eventually, he and his family decided to settle in Fuengirola, because the town has a Swedish school where his children could study and because they already had relatives and friends living there.

From his arrival, Marc had the intention of investing, just like he had done back in Sweden, where he had launched a wide range of businesses, from construction to digital sales. In Spain, he wanted to explore the cultural side of business, which is why the Idealista ad promoting the bullring attracted him.

The new venue has a restaurant, an art gallery and a theatre L. Cádiz

He began month-long negotiations with the owners, which had a favourable resolution, and he ended up buying the space. At the time, the site saw very few bullfights, so Marc launched an initiative to turn the bullring into a space "of artistic expressions and leisure proposals".

First, the caretaker had to depart, before any work could start. He had been living with his dogs and chickens in the bullring itself, where he had even planted his own vegetable garden.

The first phase of the work took two years, without any modifications to the bullring. Transformations have taken place in the interior spaces, untouched for years but now equipped with a treatre, an art gallery, a restaurant and a space for events and wine-tasting.

The centre officially launched on 2 May. The first cultural event that is taking place there is a show by Swedish magician Joe Labero, who will perform every weekend (Friday to Sunday) from now until August. Labero is a star back in Sweden and also in Las Vegas, where he has become famous for his large-scale show.

The restaurant is expected to open soon, followed by the art gallery. "I am interested in culture and I am interested in people - in Spaniards. It would be easy for us to start with offers for a foreign, and specifically Swedish, audience, but I am more interested in the people of Fuengirola and Mijas," said Marc.

His idea was to create a site where Spaniards and foreigners could meet and enjoy culture together. "When I undertook this project, it wasn't just to make good business. I don't want to lose money either, but there are other things that interest me," said Marc.

No bulls

What seems clear at the moment is that there will be no bullfighting shows, although the new owner has reached an agreement with Fuengirola's bullfighting school, allowing them to hold their classes within the centre twice a week.

Marc also has the idea of organising a variety of shows that will be held at the bullring, some of them involving horses. His other projects for the future include the construction of a fixed stage and a backstage, as well as covering the bullring.