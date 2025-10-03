Junta boosts primary healthcare in Fuengirola with opening of Los Boliches centre extension

José Carlos García Fuengirola Friday, 3 October 2025, 16:18 Share

President of the Andalusian government (the Junta) Juanma Moreno, accompanied by Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula, inaugurated the extension of the Los Boliches health centre on 2 October. The project's aim is to enhance primary healthcare in the town.

Until February this year, the 86,000 residents were served by only two health centres. This changed with the opening of new facilities in the Los Pacos area, the residents of which used to be attended to in Los Boliches.

The Junta, with co-financing from European funds, has invested 1.52 million euros in enlarging the Los Boliches health centre. The extension has added 1,010 square metres, of which 674 accommodate the consultation area and 336 correspond to an open-plan basement.

The building consists of two floors above ground level, with a wing with 12 new consultation rooms connected to the old building. The centre has grown from 24 to 36 medical consultation rooms, plus an emergency room, as well as a basement, which is, in principle, unadapted but that will accommodate complementary uses in the future. The equipment of the new facilities has cost some 200,000 euros, which ended up bringing the total cost to 1.7 million.

"Today we are significantly boosting healthcare for the people of Fuengirola. Back when we inaugurated the new Los Pacos health centre, I said that we were experiencing a historic moment. I don't want to repeat myself, but this progress in our town, after so many years of waiting, is fundamental," mayor Mula said.

"There is still more infrastructure to be added, but it is undeniable that the regional government is now listening and attending to the needs of Fuengirola. What we have been denied for almost 40 years has started to take shape in the last seven years," she stated.

In addition to building the Los Pacos health centre and extending the one in Los Boliches, the Andalusian government opened the mental health unit and the offices of the Costa del Sol health district in the El Boquetillo neighbourhood.