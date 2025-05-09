Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The councillor responsible for cleaning services in Fuengirola and one of the workers. SUR
Blooming jacaranda trees in Fuengirola force town hall to ramp up cleaning services
Environment

Blooming jacaranda trees in Fuengirola force town hall to ramp up cleaning services

The flowering period typically lasts about two months, until approximately the end of June

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 9 May 2025, 15:35

The high number of jacaranda trees - a species that is in its blossoming season right now - in certain areas of Fuengirola has led to the town hall increasing its cleaning efforts.

The council has boosted the workforce measures to combat the problem of huge quantities of the purple blossom falling to the ground. These trees proliferate specifically in the area of Camilo José Cela and also in Ramón y Cajal, Avenida de Los Boliches, the Las Chozas neighbourhood, Los Boliches and even in some areas of Los Pacos.

Workers will perform daily tours with a pressure washer in the streets where the jacarandas can be found. From Monday to Sunday, a team of three people will work in the area of Los Boliches and Los Pacos, both in the morning and the afternoon. "They are workers who have been contracted to carry out the specific cleaning of the jacarandas," said councillor for cleaning Carmen Díaz.

The councillor said that the flowering and falling of the jacarandas "is something that happens every year". "It is uncomfortable, but with this special cleaning programme what we want is to alleviate it a little, because, on top of being annoying, it makes our streets dirty and unsightly."

This blossoming period usually lasts about two months, "until the end of June". Díaz stated that "the concessionary company has contracted this extraordinary cleaning service to continue as long as the flowering of these trees is maintained".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Brussels and London continue talks in Madrid over status of Gibraltar
  2. 2 Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Mijas steps up campaign against serious crime
  4. 4 Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair
  5. 5 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations
  6. 6 Erasmus students strengthen ties between Malaga and Finland
  7. 7 Costa del Sol canine unit is among top dogs in national championship
  8. 8 Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April
  9. 9 Mijas Pueblo tourist office launches latest exhibition to promote local talent
  10. 10 Urban art festival takes to streets of Costa Tropical town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Blooming jacaranda trees in Fuengirola force town hall to ramp up cleaning services