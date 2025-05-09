Blooming jacaranda trees in Fuengirola force town hall to ramp up cleaning services

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 9 May 2025, 15:35 Compartir

The high number of jacaranda trees - a species that is in its blossoming season right now - in certain areas of Fuengirola has led to the town hall increasing its cleaning efforts.

The council has boosted the workforce measures to combat the problem of huge quantities of the purple blossom falling to the ground. These trees proliferate specifically in the area of Camilo José Cela and also in Ramón y Cajal, Avenida de Los Boliches, the Las Chozas neighbourhood, Los Boliches and even in some areas of Los Pacos.

Workers will perform daily tours with a pressure washer in the streets where the jacarandas can be found. From Monday to Sunday, a team of three people will work in the area of Los Boliches and Los Pacos, both in the morning and the afternoon. "They are workers who have been contracted to carry out the specific cleaning of the jacarandas," said councillor for cleaning Carmen Díaz.

The councillor said that the flowering and falling of the jacarandas "is something that happens every year". "It is uncomfortable, but with this special cleaning programme what we want is to alleviate it a little, because, on top of being annoying, it makes our streets dirty and unsightly."

This blossoming period usually lasts about two months, "until the end of June". Díaz stated that "the concessionary company has contracted this extraordinary cleaning service to continue as long as the flowering of these trees is maintained".