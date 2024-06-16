Discover the strip of the Costa del Sol that is home to a centenary lighthouse and the beach where Torrijos was betrayed

Javier Almellones La Mijas Sunday, 16 June 2024, 22:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

It is almost a decade since the first section of Malaga province's Senda Litoral along the coast was opened to the public in Mijas. Thanks to this footpath, many visitors, as well as enjoying leisurely strolls along the coastline, have the opportunity to enter a place with more historical importance than one might initially think. The presence of four watchtowers are some of the silent witnesses that remain from the past, when La Cala de Mijas and its surroundings, nowadays of tourist interest, was one of those strategic places in the Mediterranean, being relatively close to the Strait of Gibraltar.

A historic episode took place nearby that may well have changed the history of Spain. Specifically, it took place on 2 December 1831, when General Torrijos arrived near this village in Mijas. This soldier, who intended to reach Malaga to re-establish the Constitution of 1812 against the absolutist power of Ferdinand VII, commanded two boats, although he was surprised by cannon fire by the brigantine Neptuno close to the Calaburras lighthouse, which had not been built at that time.

This was the first of the betrayals that Torrijos suffered in his attempted rebellion, as the crew of the ship that attacked him had previously agreed to escort them to the Fort of Bezmiliana (Rincón de la Victoria). Faced with this unexpected situation, Torrijos decided to move back a few metres and disembark on the nearby Charcón beach, located relatively close to the aforementioned lighthouse.

The Calaburras lighthouse has been part of the landscape of this coastal area since 1863. J. A.

Not far from the beach, in the centre of La Cala de Mijas, one can visit the Torreón, a watchtower dating from the end of the 18th century, which is now a visitors' centre that contains a room dedicated to this historical episode.

The building, which is usually open to the public in the morning, has three thematic rooms. The first is dedicated to the watchtowers of both the Mijas coastline and other parts of the coast of Malaga. The second room pays homage to the figure of General Torrijos. The last area is a tribute to the fishing past of this coastal area of Mijas, with boats and other items related to this activity.

This is not the only watchtower that served in its day to watch over this area of great strategic value. The other three are the Nueva (also known as Las Pesetas), Calahonda (the westernmost) and Calaburras.

The Torreón de la Cala, which can be visited today, was vital for the security of the area. J. A.

The latter, which is not easy to see, as it is located between residential dwellings, is situated just a few metres from the Calaburras lighthouse, one of the emblems of the coastal strip of Mijas. This lighthouse is just a few metres from the Punta de Calaburras, where Fuengirola and Mijas meet. Its origin dates back to 1863, although the current construction dates back to 1928, as the previous one was practically in ruins. Today's lighthouse, which is of great strategic value for vessels travelling from the Mediterranean to the Campo de Gibraltar, is 25 metres high.

In addition to all these historical sites, it should not be forgotten that this stretch of coastline, which was once home to residents dedicated to both agricultural and fishing activities, is an ideal place to enjoy the beaches. There are some crowded but well-kept beaches, such as those of Bombo, Butibamba or Calahonda, where one can still see the valuable ecosystems known as intertidal pools, which have suffered a better fate than the dunes that were once part of this coastal landscape.