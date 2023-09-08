Summer feria fever returns to the streets of Mijas Pueblo

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

The annual summer fair in honour of the patron saint of Mijas Pueblo, the Virgen de la Peña, started on Tuesday and continues until Sunday with live music and processions.

The highlight of the festivities takes place today (8 September), with most of the village shutting down to enjoy the events. The day starts with a service in the Inmaculada Concepción church at 11.30am. This is followed by the Fería del Día which begins at 2pm in La Muralla with entertainment by live bands and dancers. At 6.30pm walking bands make their way around the village. The virgin is carried out of the church and taken on a solemn procession at around 9.30pm .

On Saturday there are concerts by Adri y Salva ‘La Voz’, duo Lérica and Kafé Kanalla. On the last day of the festivities, on Sunday, there is a bicycle route through the town in the morning, hot chocolate and cakes at 6pm and, in the evening, performances by Salma Díaz and José Mercé.