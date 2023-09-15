Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Close to 190,000 people enjoyed the 32 concerts and shows. SUR.
Marenostrum Fuengirola concerts generate economic impact of more than 30 million euros
This summer's attendance figures were the best in the music festival’s eight-year existence and close to 190,000 people are said to have enjoyed the series of 32 events

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 15 September 2023, 11:23

Fuengirola town hall has announced that this year’s Marenostrum concerts has been a resounding success, generating an economic impact of more than 30 million euros in the Costa del Sol town.

Attendance figures were the best in the festival’s eight-year existence, with more than 1,000 more people than last year. Close to 190,000 people are said to have enjoyed the concerts, 20 per cent of which were foreigners from countries such as the UK, USA and Argentina.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, claimed the five-month cycle, which presented 32 concerts and shows, had also generated direct and indirect employment, as well as having a positive impact on local businesses.

The statistics were released after a study was carried out by an independent auditor that specialises in accounting the impact of this kind of event.

“Marenostrum Fuengirola has finished with economic, media and attendance records, and it has become the fundamental pillar of the international projection plan of our municipality. It seems like only yesterday, but eight years have passed since we launched a project that for many was unthinkable, unfeasible and unattainable. This initiative has placed Fuengirola on the international stage and has established itself as one of the main national events oo the music scene, which attracts thousands of people every year,” the mayor said.

