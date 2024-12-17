Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Founder Fabienne Paques (centre) enjoying the festivities last weekend. SUR
Community spirit

Charity Christmas dinner raises 'much needed' funds for Mijas animal shelter

The event in aid of ACE raised 3,500 euros, while the local Lions club also pledged another 3,000 euros to help the association upgrade its facilities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 15:01

Around 170 animal lovers attended the ACE animal shelter charity Christmas dinner organised to raise funds for the at Restaurante El Olivo in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday 14 December. Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, the evening featured a three-course dinner, plus live entertainment by Mama Cath and The Soul Sisters. There was also a raffle with prizes donated by members of the local community.

The party raised 3,500 euros, which the charity said was “much needed to help feed and look after the more than 500 dogs and 200 cats currently in its care”.

The event also involved the participation of the La Cala de Mijas Lions, which announced that the club will present the shelter’s founder, Fabienne Paques, with a cheque for 3,000 euros during a special presentation in January. The donation will be used to upgrade the shelter’s basic infrastructure.

A spokesperson for the charity said, “Special thanks from the ACE team to all who helped make Saturday’s event both highly enjoyable and successful, including Alba and her team at the restaurant and, of course, the La Cala de Mijas Lions.”

