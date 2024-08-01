Study shows incidence of tourist rental accommodation in Fuengirola is one of highest in Andalucía

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 1 August 2024, 18:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, and councillor for urban planning, Rocío Arriaga, announced the results on Wednesday (31 July) of the diagnostic report commissioned by experts on the incidence of tourist housing in the municipality. The conclusions of the study suggest that Fuengirola is one of the Andalusian towns with the highest tourist residential pressure, doubling that of Malaga city. As a result of the conclusions drawn in this document, the council is already contemplating taking measures to minimise the impact that this type of accommodation has for the municipality.

“The data from the study reveals the high impact that these establishments have on the town and on the lives of our residents. The growth they have experienced in recent years is very high. For this reason, we will analyse the measures to be adopted, which we will announce shortly,” the mayor said.

The study carried out by the architectural firm Espacio Común COOP has put the residential tourist pressure in the town at nine per cent. This is a figure that doubles that of Malaga city (4.5 per cent), and that triples that of the city of Seville (3 per cent). In this sense, the report points out that the very configuration of the municipality favours the establishment and dispersion of tourist housing throughout its municipal area.

By areas, the neighbourhoods closest to the beachfront are those with the most units of this type of accommodation. For example, almost 50 per cent of them are concentrated in Torreblanca-Carvajal, Los Pacos and Miramar. The areas that bear the greatest residential-tourist pressure are Torreblanca-Carvajal (13.9 per cent), Las Chozas (13.5 per cent), the town centre (10.2 per cent), Miramar (8.4 per cent) and Los Boliches (7.9 per cent).

High profitability

The report also pointed out the high profitability that these establishments have for their owners as one of the main reasons for their proliferation compared to conventional long-term rentals. Not surprisingly, as it has outlined, the difference between one type and the other is 335 per cent.

The study proposes "the establishment of a series of limitations to the implementation of tourist housing, so that they can grow, in a limited way, in areas with less tourist pressure and prevent their implementation in those that bear a greater burden of this type of tourist accommodation".

"The data speaks for itself. It is clear that we must take measures so that this activity, which is legitimate and compatible with the economy of our town, does not harm the habitability options of the people of Fuengirola or the rest of the tourist establishments", Mula concluded.