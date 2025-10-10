Staying sober on the coast to raise funds for cancer awareness

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 10 October 2025, 14:39 Share

The recently formed Sober Socials Costa del Sol, a group for like-minded women, has just launched its first event to mark the Go Sober for October campaign, an initiative that encourages people to refrain from alcohol throughout October. Under the banner of Mocktail and Mingle, the event takes place at Panorama Beach Club, La Cala de Mijas, on Thursday 23 October (7.30pm) and will be used to raise funds for cancer awareness.

Organisers said that guests are invited to enjoy a night of “connection, community and conscious celebration - all without the hangover”.

“Whether you’re giving Sober October a try, sober curious and rethinking your relationship with alcohol, or already living an alcohol-free lifestyle, this event promises to be uplifting, inspiring and full of fun,” the organisers said.

Tickets cost 20 euros per person and can be reserved via Instagram - @sobersocial.cds or on the sobersocial.cds Facebook page.

Founded by expats Emma Thorne Lees and Louise Hazleden, Sober Socials Costa del Sol was born from their shared experience of embracing an alcohol-free lifestyle. After years of socialising on the Costa del Sol and realising that “fun without booze” was surprisingly rare, they decided to create a welcoming community for women who want meaningful connection without alcohol.