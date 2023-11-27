State-of-the-art uniforms and new logo to mark 40th anniversary of Fuengirola fire service The town’s mayor said the new uniforms, which are made from high quality materials that meet occupational safety requirements, are part of the council’s “continued effort to offer an increasingly better service”

In order to ensure that its 28 firefighters have the “best equipment to carry out their duties”, Fuengirola town hall has supplied a new state-of-the-art uniform made from high quality materials that meet occupational safety requirements. The new garments, which cost a total of 17,000 euros, are made from thermally stable material, as well as optional flame-resistant material.

The measure was announced by mayor Ana Mula along with the head of the Fire and Rescue Service, Julián Bueno.

“Fuengirola is a safe town that has the best means to guarantee the integrity of all its residents and visitors. One of the guarantors of this maxim is the fire brigade, made up of highly trained professionals with a great vocation for service. We make a continued effort to ensure that they have the best means to carry out this fundamental work,” Mula said.

The mayor also unveiled the fire brigade’s new logo, which has been launched to coincide with its 40th anniversary. The new design has been incorporated into the new uniforms and also to its fleet of vehicles. Mula explained that these new measures are part of the council’s two-million-euro plan to bring the municipality’s fire service up to date.

“This is a continuous effort to offer an increasingly better service. The new logo is a very modern and fresh design that identifies with the image of the new Fuengirola that we are building together,” she said.