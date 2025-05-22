Stabbing in Mijas: man rushed to hospital with screwdriver in shoulder

An assault at a cannabis club in Mijas left a 34-year-old man with a screwdriver stuck in his shoulder this past Wednesday. The Guardia Civil have taken over the investigation to try to clarify the incident and locate the perpetrator.

The brawl took place around 5pm, when the 112 emergency service received a call from witnesses reporting that an individual had stabbed another man with a screwdriver in the shoulder

Several Local Police officers and the 061 emergency health service attended the scene and transferred the man to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

According to police sources, the victim has not filed a complaint and the suspect has not been arrested.